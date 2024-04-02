Man charged with murder after woman's body found at house in city

Anthony Hoey has been charged with the murder of Francis Dwyer, aged 48, who was found at a property on Mulwych Road, Tile Cross, on Saturday.

Hoey, aged 49, of Hall Road, Handsworth, was arrested on Saturday evening and was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

He is also charged with theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent.