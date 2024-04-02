Jailed: Two men who ran 'high level' county line cannabis and cocaine network

At Worcester Crown Court, Andrew Pritchard, 37, of Ridgemoor Road in Leominster was given a five-year prison sentence for two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs- cocaine, and two counts of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Taylor Warr, 22, of Sheriff Drive in Brierley Hill, West Midlands was sentenced to four years and ten months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug- Class B – Cannabis and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.