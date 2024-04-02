Harleigh bleed kit memorial appeal reaches £870

Harleigh Hepworth, aged 17, of Rugeley, was found with a fatal wound in West Park in Park Road West, Wolverhampton, on March 7 and died at the scene.

The collection has surpassed the £220 target initially by his friends Cara-lee Bunn and Mackenzie John who opened the online appeal to purchase bleeding control kits designed to potentially save lives in case of emergency.

The kits cost £110 each and will be installed at sites in Staffordshire in memory of Harleigh, who lived, in Thorn Close in the Brereton area of Rugeley. Donations have so far come from 52 donors.

To donate visit website gofundme.com/f/6j83tv-bleed-kits

Last month, two youths aged 16 and 17, from Birmingham and who cannot be named due to being under 18 appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with Harleigh's murder.