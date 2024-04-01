Donations continue to flood in as fundraiser in memory of 10-year-old Shay Kang reaches over £8k
Donations have continued to flood in for a fundraiser in memory of 10-year-old Shay Kang who was found dead in Rowley Regis.
The community was shocked when Shay was found dead at a property in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday, March 4.
It prompted police to launch a murder investigation and Shay's mother, Jaskirat Kaur, was charged with her murder.
She will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 22.
A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to provide Shay with a funeral, flowers and a headstone surpassed its £6,000 target within a matter of days.
But donations have continued to flood in, with the organisers stating any surplus money will go to charities in Shay's honour and a memorial in the community.
The total now stands at more than £8,600.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the fundraiser can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/beautiful-little-girl-shay
Shay's inquest at Black Country Coroner’s Court last month heard she died from stab wounds to her chest.
Many tributes including balloons, flowers and cuddly toys were laid near the scene of where she died.
Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child in a statement issued through West Midlands Police a day after she was found dead.
The school said: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.
“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”