Donations continue to flood in as fundraiser in memory of 10-year-old Shay Kang reaches over £8k

The community was shocked when Shay was found dead at a property in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday, March 4.

It prompted police to launch a murder investigation and Shay's mother, Jaskirat Kaur, was charged with her murder.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court

She will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 22.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to provide Shay with a funeral, flowers and a headstone surpassed its £6,000 target within a matter of days.

Shay Kang

But donations have continued to flood in, with the organisers stating any surplus money will go to charities in Shay's honour and a memorial in the community.

A police presence has been visible since the discovery of the girl

The total now stands at more than £8,600.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fundraiser can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/beautiful-little-girl-shay

Shay's inquest at Black Country Coroner’s Court last month heard she died from stab wounds to her chest.

Many tributes including balloons, flowers and cuddly toys were laid near the scene of where she died.

A police officer reads some of the tributes at Robin Close

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child in a statement issued through West Midlands Police a day after she was found dead.

The school said: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”