Police launch initiative targeting illegal drivers in Smethwick

Smethwick Police have been working with partners at the DVLA to launch a crackdown on drivers of vehicles in the area which are flouting the law.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Smethwick Police and the DVLA carried out a joint operation on Saturday morning

A joint operation this morning saw four untaxed vehicles removed from the road. They also recovered a stolen van and another vehicle which had no tax.

A police spokesman said the collaborative working would continue over the coming weeks to identify cars and vehicles which were on the road illegally.

