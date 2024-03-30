Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run that also left young son hurt

The 30-year-old was a passenger in a blue Toyota Yaris, which collided with a blue Audi S3, on Cattel Road at the junction with Arsenal Street in Small Heath at around 11.44pm on Friday night.

The Audi driver fled the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition this afternoon.

A man aged 34 who was driving the Yaris and the couple's one-year-old son were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This happened on a busy road and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who recalls seeing the blue Audi just before the collision.

“I know from CCTV there were pedestrians and other cars at the scene who have not yet spoken to us.

“I would urge them to come forward and help us establish the full facts in order to give those involved the answers they need.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver of the Audi to do the right thing and come forward. You may not have been aware of just how serious this collision was last night, but you know now.”

The Audi has been seized and will be forensically examined, as officers follow a number of lines of enquiry to establish the events.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage can e-mail investigators directly at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, or via Live Chat on our website, quoting log 4650 of 29 Mar