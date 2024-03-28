Suspected robbery attempt in Walsall leaves 14-year-old 'seriously' hurt

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 14-year-old boy was hurt after a motorbike was rammed into another on Dorsett Road, Darlaston, near to the Wednesbury border, at around 2pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police has released an image of two people riding a motorbike, one of which was believed to have been holding a hammer at the time of the incident.

Officers are investigating the incident as a case of assault with intention to rob.

Do you recognise these people?

Anyone who recognises the rider or his passenger has been urged to contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/354406/24.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.