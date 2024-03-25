Haunting CCTV shows how Cody Fisher was killed in nightclub - as two are found guilty of murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cody, aged 23, was stabbed to death inside Crane nightclub on Adderley Street, Digbeth, on Boxing Day, 2022.

The footage released by West Midlands Police begins with Cody - a former Stourbridge, Bromsgrove Sporting and Birmingham City academy player - having what was described as an "insignificant" encounter with one of his killers on Christmas Eve.

Cody had accidentally bumped into Remy Gordon at Popworld in Solihull and the pair exchanged a few words.

In the below image, he can be seen talking to Remy Gordon, one of his killers.

A CCTV image of Cody in Popworld, Solihull.

Gordon refused to let it go and set about trying to identify Cody from social media images he found of him on other nights out.

He learned Cody's name and that he was likely to be at the Crane nightclub on Boxing Day.

A post on social media.

It was inside the venue, just before midnight, where the victim was surrounded before being headbutted, punched and kicked.

He was stabbed once in the chest and died from the wound at the scene.

The build-up to the tragedy was carefully pieced together by detectives investigating Cody's death.

Cody chatting to friends at The Crane on Boxing Day.

Gordon was seen arriving a few hours after Cody.

Violence broke out on the dance floor just before midnight and Cody was stabbed.

A ground level view.

After trawling CCTV footage and examining social media messages, police identified Gordon, as well as Kami Carpenter and Reegan Anderson as being present on the night.

On Monday, at Birmingham Crown Court, after a 10-week trial, Remy Gordon, aged 23, of Cofton Park Drive, Rednal, and Kami Carpenter, aged 22, of Owens Croft, Kings Norton were convicted of murder.

Gordon was also found guilty of affray.

Anderson, aged 19, of Brookvale Park Road, Erdington, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of affray.

The men will be sentenced at a later date.

(L-R) Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter have been found guilty of murder.

Cody's mum, Tracey, has paid tribute to her son who she has described as her "youngest boy, best friend and her angel".

She added the family had started their "life sentences" on Boxing Day 2022 which was the "saddest, most heart-breaking day" of their lives.

She said: "Cody’s father, brother and the rest of his living family who miss him dearly are suffering.

"Cody truly never had a bad bone in his body. He loved teaching young children.

"He loved, cared for and respected his family. He had more living to do and so much more love and kindness to give to the world.

"Cody taught us all so much about ourselves and we miss him every single minute of every day.

"I will not get to see him go on to do more amazing things, like inspire many more children and adults as he used to do, have holidays with him and go to his footie matches every week to see him kick a ball like he’d done from the day he could walk.

"Sadly, I will never see my son live on through his children and as such never enjoy any grandchildren from him.

"Cody Fisher was brave, fearless and the most genuine soul I knew, I had the pleasure and honour to call him my son, may you rest in peace my beautiful boy."

Cody Fisher.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood at West Midlands Police, who led the investigation, added that Cody's life had been cut "tragically short".

Ms Thurgood said: "The absolute tragedy of this case is just how trivial the motive was.

“It is the kind of thing that most right-minded people would have just ignored and moved on, but Remy Gordon, for reasons only he can explain, took real exception to this.

“It was a chance brushing together of two men who did not know each other and had no reason to fall out.

“Cody’s life has been cut tragically short, and it’s had a catastrophic impact on his family and friends.”