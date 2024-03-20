Police launch investigation after shots fired at property in Walsall

Officers were called to Truda Street shortly before 3am following reports a car pulled up and fired shots at a property.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A police statement added: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and would urge anyone with any information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting log number 308 of March 20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"We're particularly keen to hear from anyone who was passing through the area - particularly Truda Street, Rosamond Street, New Mills Street and Milton Street - between 2:30-3:15am and has dash cam footage. We will have extra officers in the area today to offer reassurance."