Man arrested after assault in Oldbury leaves man with serious injuries

Police and ambulance crews were called to Castle Road West at around 12.30pm on Tuesday where a man had been reported seriously injured.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm while the injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man was assaulted on Castle Road West, Oldbury, at around 12.30pm today.

"A man was given treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital following the assault.

"A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been taken into custody. He remains in detention while we continue our enquiries.

"We are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with any information to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 1964 of March 19."

A statement from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained serious injuries. He was conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.”