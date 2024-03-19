Fresh appeal for 'significant witness' to get in touch over Wolverhampton shooting death

The 46-year-old, was found seriously injured at a house on Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on December 30, 2023.

There was nothing that could be done to save him, and a post mortem examination revealed he had died as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers are now releasing the image of a man who we believe could be a significant witness and detectives are keen for him to get in touch.

They've also launched a dedicated web page for people to send information directly to our officers.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from the Homicide Team, said: “Through our investigations into Deavon’s murder, we have identified a potential witness that we really need to speak to.

“I want to stress that this person is being treated as a witness and I would ask this person to get in touch.

“We are continuing to support Deavon’s family at this awful time and we want to make sure they get the answers they deserve. So please, if you have any information get in touch with my team.”

Three people have already been charged with Deavon’s murder and remain on remand in prison until their next court appearance.

The police statement added: "If you have any information, please get in touch via 101 or Live Chat on our website, quoting log 1778 of December 30.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."