Police want dashcam footage after 'shots fired' from Mercedes in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place in Elizabeth Crescent at around 6pm on Sunday.

Police say shots were fired from a passenger in a silver Mercedes towards the occupants of a black BMW.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area in hopes of reassuring residents and West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.

West Midlands Police said it is "particularly keen" to hear from anyone who was passing through Elizabeth Crescent and Princess Road area, between 5.30pm and 6.15pm, and may have dashcam footage.

People can contact the force via Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101, quoting log number 3111 of March 17.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.