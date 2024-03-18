Community event looks at ways of strengthening community relations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Members of West Midlands Police attended an event hosted by the Walsall Black Sisters Collective at the Bethel Lighthouse Centre in Walsall which aimed to help bring members of the Black community together to look at building a closer working relationship with the police.

The event on March 8 discussed the new Police Race Plan of Action, which has a vision for a police service that is anti-racist and trusted by Black people and looks at how Black communities can be empowered.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, commander at Walsall LPA, talked about how the force needed to earn trust within the Black community working closely with partners and organisations across the Walsall borough.

Mr Dolby gave an input on Black History and talked about how the force can learn from mistakes made in the past to create effective relationships with Black communities and he took part in a question and answer session.

Inspector Michelle Ugwueze, the West Midlands Police lead on the Police Race Plan of Action, discussed the plan and how all 43 forces across the UK came together to develop it.

She talked about how the force can influence Black communities and be better to improve trust and confidence.

There was also a discussion on how the police can reach out to young members of the Black community moving forward, including encouraging them to join the Cadets.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, commander at Walsall LPA, said: “This was a successful event and we look forward to working regularly with our Black communities across the force on a range of activity.

"This includes future community events and awareness raising sessions to continue to improve our relationships and the service we provide.”