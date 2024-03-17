Two people arrested after taking items from McArthurGlen Cannock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police have said that two males have been arrested after attempting to take items from the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in Cannock.

The arrests come after two people attempted to conceal a number of items that they had unlawfully taken from the designer outlet on Sunday.

The two men were spotted by store staff who notified security who quickly stopped the two men.

On X, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson: "Two males have been arrested for theft after taking multiple items from a store at the Designer Outlet in Cannock.

"Despite attempting to conceal the items, they were spotted by store staff who then notified security."

The arrests come after two other people, a man and a woman, were similarly charged with theft last month after taking around £700 worth of clothes from the Designer Outlet.