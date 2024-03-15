Paramedics 'assaulted' while tending to police officers allegedly attacked while making arrest

Police were called to Rugeley town centre after the man allegedly smashed shop windows and the front of a pub.

Cannock Police team dispatched officers who were then said have been assaulted by the man, who then also attacked paramedics.

However, despite being assaulted the officers arrested the suspect and put him into custody.

Cannock Police tweeted tonight (Friday) about the incident.

They team said: "Arrest. On Wednesday evening a male was arrested in Rugeley town centre after causing damage to a number of shop and pub windows.

"He was then also further arrested for assaulting emergency workers after assaulting the attending officers."