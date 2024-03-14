Police release photo of man they want to speak to after burglary in Heath Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police want to speak to the man after items including jewellery and electrical goods are believed to have been taken from an address in Coronation Road, Heath Town between 9am and midday on February 28.

Police want to speak to this man

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police through Live Chat on the force website, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.