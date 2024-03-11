Teenager appears in court over death of Harleigh Hepworth in Wolverhampton

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Harleigh Hepworth in Wolverhampton.

Harleigh Hepworth, aged 17, was stabbed in West Park last Thursday afternoon at around 4pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates this morning and was remanded in youth custody.

He will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday)