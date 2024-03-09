Three men jailed following killing in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hazim Al-Bajouri, aged 43, died after being stabbed in his chest in Hunter's Road by Cyle Crowley on June 12 last year.

Cyle’s friend Khalil Henriques and Cyle’s father Carl Dunning helped him to escape the scene and were found guilty of assisting an offender.

A trial heard Hazim and an associate visited Crowley and Henriques at their address on Hunter’s Road to purchase drugs.

In an attempt to hide evidence, Henriques aged 24, put Crowley’s jumper in the washing machine, but it was later discovered he hadn’t turned the machine on.

Crowley called on his father Carl Dunning for help, who swapped clothes with him before he ran away from the address.

Dunning, aged 44, changed his clothing again and went to the bus stop, where paramedics were attempting to save Hazim’s life, initially pretending that he knew nothing about the stabbing.

Crowley, aged 19, was sentenced to a 17 years jail term for manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday.

Henriques and Dunning were each sentenced to two years.