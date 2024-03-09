Police investigation launched after gunshots fired at Smethwick house

Damage was caused to the address in question but no-one was injured.

Officers from Sandwell Police said there would be an increased police presence in the area on Saturday as the investigation continues.

A statement added: "We're are asking anyone to come forward with information which may help our enquiries.

"We're especially keen to speak to anyone who was on Grenville Drive around the time of the incident, or who was driving through the area and has dash cam footage."

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 213 of 9/3/24."