Massive outpouring of grief in Staffordshire home town of latest teenager to be knifed to death

Harleigh, aged 17, died in Wolverhampton's West Park, and his death sparked a massive outpouring of grief in Rugeley and online with friends rallying around the family within hours of the police confirming his identity yesterday (Friday).

Disbelief, anger and shock greeted the news the friendly boy many had seen grow up in and around Brereton and Rugeley was now the subject of a murder investigation.

Family friend Billy Brown received unanimous support when he called on social media for a memorial to mark the youngster's life.

He said: "As you all have heard of the horrific incident with a lad from our home town and well known by a lot of people yet again another life lost to knife crime. This needs to stop, seriously we can all get ourselves into situations and later on regret it in life.

"I’m absolutely shocked and horrified by the incident that’s happened to a close family friend and loved so much by everyone funny., cracking, handsome young lad that was took far too soon from us.

"It would be a loving great idea to have a memorial or some kind of stand made for our lad Harleigh Hepworth just to remember who he was and remember this was his home town too.

"I know this is too soon and I feel so much for the family having to deal with this heartache if anyone would like to join and create a fundraiser or any kind of anything to create a memorial for this young lad somewhere in Rugeley town or Brereton where he belongs and with his friends and family.

He added: "We could sort something in the park on a certain day for something special for Harleigh memorial or some kind of plaque or event."

The idea got plenty of support in the comments.

Josh Crozier backed the plan, he said: "Absolutely brilliant idea, we have already got some things which will hopefully work out and we can remember him for a life time."

Warren Waller also was trying to do something in honour of Harleigh, he said: "Brilliant idea mate, I was thinking the same."

Nićole Turner, who has experience of running charity fundraisers, offered her services.

She said: "I’ve created many of successful fundraisers and would happily do so or are very happy to promote this and also help towards! My son loved Harleigh too he was a loved lad and I think a lot of people are in mourning for him."

Plans are also underway for a GoFundMe page to be set up in Harleigh's honour.

