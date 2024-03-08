West Midlands investigation into sale of drugs on the dark web leads to arrest

The 26-year-old was detained on Thursday on suspicion of offering to supply Class A and Class C drugs and also possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers from the Regional Cyber Crime Unit also seized a quantity of suspected drugs which will be forensically examined as investigations continue.

As a result officers are also taking action against a prolific vendor on the dark web, alleged to be selling Class A and Class C drugs.

A police statement added: "The Regional Cyber Crime Unit are determined to stop this illegal sale of drugs on the dark web and encourage people to report any related information through Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555 111."

How does drug dealing on the dark web work?