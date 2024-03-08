Police given special powers in Walsall for a second night due to 'possible disorder'

Officers are using Section 60 stop and search powers in the below area marked on the map.

It means they can search people without needing grounds until just before 5.45pm on Friday.

The area covered by the Section 60 powers.

A police statement said on Thursday: "We used the same powers last night and it led to the arrest of three men aged 46, 24 and 22 on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, after we stopped a vehicle in Cartbridge Walk, Coalpool, shortly before 6pm yesterday.

"They have been released on bail with strict conditions while we carry out our further enquiries."

"We have increased our patrols and visibility in the area to offer reassurance."

Inspector Pete Poolton, of Walsall Police, added: “We are extending our powers for an extra night to prevent disorder.