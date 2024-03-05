Tipton drug dealer told to hand over £17k in ill-gotten gains

Officers raiding Szymon Zielinski’s address in Market Street, Great Bridge, Tipton, in July 2020 found found more than 15 kilos of drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, illegal amphetamine and cannabis. They also discovered a range of equipment used in the production of drugs, as well as three imitation firearms, CS spray, a baton and more than £7,000 in cash.

Zielinski, aged 36, was jailed for12 years and four months last year while his co-accused Sebastian Sniegoski, aged 41, was also convicted of the same offences in his absence after failing to appear at court.