Woman arrested after 10-year-old girl found dead at Rowley Regis home sparking murder probe

West Midlands Police confirmed officers had arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after the child was found dead in Rowley Regis on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services discovered a child with injuries at the address on Robin Close, at around 12.10pm on Monday, however, despite efforts of emergency service staff she was tragically confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police have now confirmed that a 33-year-old woman understood to be known to the girl, has been arrested and is in police custody for questioning.

A police cordon remains in place while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

"We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.

"A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death."

The road was seen to be closed earlier today, with West Midlands Ambulance Service confirming that a body was found at a private address on the road.