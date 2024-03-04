Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after motorcyclist dies in Staffordshire crash

The fatal collision, involving a black Audi and a motorbike, took place on Comberford Road, Tamworth, at around 10pm on Sunday.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 40s, was found in critical condition.

Despite efforts by ambulance crew, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specially trained officers are said to be supporting the man's family.

Two men, aged 23 and 51, both from Tamworth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.

The pair remained in custody on Monday whilst police continue with their enquiries.

Staffordshire Police advised that Comberford Road was still closed as of Monday morning.

The force is now appealing for witnesses of the crash to get in touch.

A dedicated online portal has been created with people asked to leave information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage.

To access the Major Incident Public Portal, go to mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L06-PO1

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.