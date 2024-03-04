Walsall shop thief has car removed as part of punishment for stealing from Co-op store
A thief has had his car taken away from him as part of his punishment for stealing from a shop.
John Keenan, of Wye Road, Walsall, stole cigarettes and alcohol, as well as detergents, worth £333.94 from a Co-op store in Macclesfield on November 1 last year.
The 34-year-old had denied the charge of theft, but was found guilty after a trial at Crewe Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The court issued a deprivation order, taking away Keenan's Toyota from him, saying it's 'use in commission of crime' was the reason.
Keenan was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £640 costs and a £120 surcharge.
In total he has a £1,060 bill to pay.