Walsall shop thief has car removed as part of punishment for stealing from Co-op store

John Keenan, of Wye Road, Walsall, stole cigarettes and alcohol, as well as detergents, worth £333.94 from a Co-op store in Macclesfield on November 1 last year.

The 34-year-old had denied the charge of theft, but was found guilty after a trial at Crewe Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court issued a deprivation order, taking away Keenan's Toyota from him, saying it's 'use in commission of crime' was the reason.

Keenan was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £640 costs and a £120 surcharge.

In total he has a £1,060 bill to pay.