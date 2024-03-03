See the changing faces of Walsall's one-man crime-spree who terrorised his home town

Jailed for 15 years after terrorising his home town and beyond for years, from squatting in a garage to safe cracking, and threatening homeowner's with a machete to petitioning porn stars on social media to join him in carnal pleasures, Karl Wlodarz has a lot to reflect on as he starts his latest and longest stretch in prison.

A man of many guises, Wlodarz loved rave music and uploaded music to his own Mixcloud page, and also enjoyed body building, happy to use topless photos of himself as profile pictures on social media.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he was like a kid in a sweet shop. Pictured pouting in a luxury car in a tight T-shirt, stretched across his tattooed arms and sunglasses, the 36-year-old fancied himself a ladies' man.

Wlodarz X profile picture

Despite a criminal record pot marked with dishonest deeds, Wlodarz was keen to show he is straight down the line when it came to affairs of the heart.

His X motto is: "Honesty is the real key that builds true happiness & trust in a relationship!!!!"

Following more than 1,000 accounts, he obviously wanted to keep abreast of the latest news in the porn and glamour industries and followed accounts promising 'easy hookups' including Pink Panther - Cheap Kinky Deals and Cutie Pie - Free Trial.

Unable to contain himself after seeing pictures of naked porn stars, he repeatedly replied the their posts, telling them how beautiful he thought they were.