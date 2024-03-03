Staffordshire Police inviting rape victims to give feedback about experience with the force

Operation Soteria Bluestone is inviting victim survivors of rape and other sexual offences to take part in a survey about your experience with the police. The online survey, conducted by the University of London, is completely anonymous and help the police process feels to victims of rape and other sexual offences.

The findings will allow the police to make the right changes and adjustments so we are leading by best practice for our victims in terms of support and engagement.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "All victim survivors of rape and other sexual offences aged 18 and over whose case police know about. Your case may have just started, been ongoing for some time, or be closed. We want to listen to all victim survivors.

"The survey is being conducted by academics at City, University of London, in line with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). If you respond you cannot be identified, and your data will be completely anonymous.

"You can complete this survey online in your own time, at your own pace, and at a place that feels safe and comfortable to you. It should take around 15 minutes to complete, but you can take as much time as you need."

To complete the survey visit https://cityunilondon.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4GikU2bi38jO0MS.