Man arrested as family pay tribute to woman found dead

Wendy Francis was found dead along with a seriously injured woman, aged 38, who is now in hospital in a stable condition.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the incident which happened at 8.30pm last night (Saturday) in Haresfield Close, Warndon.

In a statement, released by West Mercia Police, Wendy’s family said: “Wendy will be hugely missed; she was one in a million and much-loved.”

The family have asked that their privacy is respected now.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police added: "Although formal identification has yet to take place, with permission of the family we are able to confirm that Wendy Francis, aged 61, sadly lost her life in the incident which is being investigated by West Mercia Police."

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Murder Investigation Unit said: "I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life."