Man arrested after causing damage during disorder in the Black Country
A man caused thousands of pounds worth of damage during a disorder in Dudley, sparking a police search,
By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
Police tracked down the man to West Bromwich and arrested him after the incident on Saturday.
Brierley Hill Police tweeted: "We responded to a disorder in Dudley. He ran off before we arrived, causing £££ worth of damage. Using intel systems, we located an address for the suspect in West Bromwich.
"Sandwell Police have attended on our behalf, and the male was arrested #BUnitResponse #OneTeam."