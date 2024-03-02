Teenagers in court charged with robbing students on canal towpaths

Three 17-years-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

They were accused of robbing students on canal towpaths and threatening them with weapons in a series of offences stretching back six months.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

"Officers have been carrying out regular patrols in response to these incidents and we work closely with the universities in the region to keep students safe."