Man jailed for attack that left victim dying in city street

Raymond Isherwood was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on February 29 after the death of Jason Smith in Chapel Street, Handsworth, last year.

The court heard how Isherwood, 27, of George Street, Handsworth, punched Mr Smith following an argument on May 28, causing him to fall into a coma from which he never recovered.

Isherwood has now been jailed for eight years for his part in the 50-year-old's death.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Isherwood and a woman walking along Chapel Street before encountering Mr Smith.

A short argument followed and Mr Smith was heard to say "I don't want to fight you" before Isherwood punched him.

After knocking Mr Smith to the ground, Isherwood was seen rifling through his pockets, stealing money, fleeing the scene and leaving him for dead.

Mr Smith was found by passing motorists 45 minutes later and taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained serious skull and brain injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he never regained consciousness and life support was switched off on June 2.

Isherwood was arrested a couple of days later and originally answered no comment, before submitting a written statement falsely claiming he had acted in self-defence.

West Midlands Police said Isherwood and Mr Smith were known to each other, but the exact reason behind the attack remains unknown.

In sentencing Isherwood, the judge talked about the "profound effect" Mr Smith's death had had on his family, who described him as a much-loved son, brother and friend.

He also said: "No sentence I could pass today could reflect adequately the sense of overwhelming grief Jason Smith's family will continue to suffer."