How brutal cannabis farm raiders terrorised and injured innocent people before crossbow killings

In their quest for a big pay day from cannabis factory raids, the organised and co-ordinated gang also terrorised innocent householders who were attacked when their homes were broken into in early morning raids, leaving a trail of injuries and destruction.

The conspiracy finally ended in bloodshed when one of their own and another man lost their lives after being shot by crossbow shooter Saghawat Ramzan outside a £250,000 cannabis farm operating in Pensnett Road in Brierley Hill near Dudley on February 20, 2020.

After sentencing 15 defendants Judge Jonathan Gosling praised West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford and the team of detectives whom he said "tirelessly worked" to bringing the gang to justice.

Saghawat Ramzan pictured holding the crossbow

Judge Gosling said: "This prosecution involves targeted attacks on dwelling houses which it was assumed by these defendants were being used to grow cannabis. They were right in some, but not all, of the properties burgled.

"The raids, which occurred on three separate nights, resulted in grievous injury to completely innocent householders and the deaths of two men, one of their own number, and a second man who was involved in a violent effort to protect the crop.

"Two of the defendants I have to sentence were involved on all three nights, involving attacks on five houses on the first night one house on the second night and two houses on the third night. Those are the defendants Mbugoniwia and Parkins.

"Another two defendants were involved on the first night and third night. Those are the defendants Beckford and Graver. two defendants were involved on the first and second nights Thompson and Sanghera. Two defendants, Azzopardi and Smith were involved only on the first night. All the others Evans, Nasiri, Lewis, Ammaid, Akram, Knight and Kavanagh were involved only on the third night.

"The methods deployed by the defendants were crude, but the operation involved careful coordination and planning. One or more of the organisers including Mbugoniwia and Parkins would drive around streets in the West Midlands at night with a thermal imaging device.

"This expensive piece of equipment is able to detect an elevated heat source from some distance. It would be placed at an open car window as the vehicle was driven along residential streets. A high reading would indicate a house which the defendants assumed would contain a cannabis grow. The address would be noted as a target. The troops, being other defendants, would be marshalled."

Khuzaimah Douglas, who was a kickboxer, was killed during the botched raid

The scene in Pensnett Road near Dudley after the raid in February 2020

Prosecutor Mr John Lloyd-Richards said one innocent householder suffered a broken ankle after jumping from a bedroom window to escape the burglars and others were struck with weapons.

Miss Bibiana Ihuomah mitigating on behalf of significant player Omari Beckford, aged 28, said he "showed regret and remorse for his behaviour" and now understood that the victims were left traumatised by his actions.

"We're quite rightly expecting a prison sentence, but we ask that it is kept to the shortest possible term," Miss Ihuomah added.

Three men were jailed for life in February 2021 for killing 19-year-old Khuzaimiah Douglas, of Birmingham, and 36-year-old Waseem Ramzan while trying to protect their cannabis at the factory in Pensnett Road the previous year.

Waseem Ramzan was killed accidentally in the heat of the violence. He was the brother of shooter Saghawat Ramzan who was jailed alongside his son Omar Ramzan and Mohammed Sageer. Mr Douglas was in the group attempting to raid the property.

The Brierley Hill crossbow killers. Left to right: Mohammed Sageer, Omar Ramzan, Saghawat Ramzan

The crop estimated to be worth up to £250,000 was being looked after by gardener Diet Duong, a Vietnamese national, who was jailed for two years and six months in 2022 for cannabis production, possession of a blade and affray. He is now due to be deported.

By the time of the murders, West Midlands Police has already launched an investigation into the string of burglaries and attempted burglaries carried out in the early hours of December 17, 2019.

Mr Kevin Metzger representing Hisham Lewis, a carpenter, said: "Two people died. this must have been at forefront of their minds after they carried out this stupid act."

"Mr Douglas was a friend and like a brother to him. He realises that that stupidity led to the end of his friend's life."

On February 20 2020 just before 2am a property in Milton Street in Palfrey, Walsall, was raided and several men were seen removing a number of bags into vehicles. The remnants of 93 cannabis plants were left behind.

At 3.30am the cannabis grow over three floors in Pensnett Road was hit, but the homeowners fought back with weapons, and those gang members taking part in this burglary found themselves cornered inside. Fighting their way our through a front window, they fled. In the ensuing violence Khuzaimiah Douglas and Waseem Ramzan were shot.

The crossbow investigation is featured on BBC series Forensics: The Real CSI.