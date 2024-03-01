Police release photo of man wanted for a breach of bail conditions

West Mercia Police is trying to trace Levi Stewart, who has links to the Kidderminster area.

The 36-year-old is white, 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.

Issuing the appeal, West Mercia Police posted on social media: "Can you help us find Levi who is wanted for a breach of bail conditions and has links to the Kidderminster area.

Anyone with information about Levi’s whereabouts is asked to call Kidderminster CID on 01562 826103.