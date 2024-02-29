CCTV appeal after shop worker verbally abused by man

At around 3pm on January 31, a man went into a shop on Heath Way, Heath Hayes, and began shouting abuse towards a store worker following a disagreement.

The suspect left the store just before 3.10pm and was wearing a black jacket and a black beanie.

He is described as white, of a large build, in his 20s and around 5ft 6ins tall.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to get in touch with Staffordshire Police.

Call 101, quoting 700 of February 1, or message police using live chat on the force's website.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.