Two Birmingham county lines dealers jailed after flooding Redditch with crack and heroin

West Mercia Police's North Worcestershire county lines team investigated a phone number called the Marlow county line.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Bushley Close in the town on May 25, 2022. When inside, the county line phone was found, along with several hundred of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Kyiem Dormer was arrested at the property and last Friday was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court.

Dormer, 22, of Hollybank Road in Birmingham was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable David Laver from north Worcestershire county lines team said: “This sentencing sends a strong message to people who think we will accept drug dealing in our communities, as it brings to an end another county line.

“It is also another example of how we will react to information given from the public. If you think you have any information about drug dealing, however small you feel it may be, we will listen and we will act on it accordingly”.

On January 16 this year, following an investigation into the Jumbo county line dealing in Redditch, officers stopped a vehicle at the Sainsbury’s service station on Bordesley Lane in Redditch. Inside the vehicle was Pharez Atkinson-Scott who was found to be in possession 20 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Atkinson-Scott, 22, of Turnpike Close in Birmingham pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison at Worcester Crown Court on February 16 for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

DC Lloyd Davies of north Worcestershire county lines team said: “’Our team work tirelessly to identify anyone suspected in being involved in drugs. Drugs bring so much devastation to so many people in our towns and villages.

“Bringing Mr Atkinson-Scott to justice follows extensive work from the team and intelligence given to us by the public. I’d like to thank everyone who gave us information which ultimately helped to lead to this conviction. We will continue to do everything in our power to bring more people justice and stop the crippling impact drugs have on our communities”.