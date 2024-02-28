Two arrested after drugs found at Hednesford property

Officers spotted a hand-to-hand exchange of a package on Moore Street at around 3.30pm. They searched the area and found a small wrap of suspected crack cocaine.

An home in the Hednesford area was then searched and a quantity of suspected heroin, scales and mobile phones were found inside.

A 50-year-old man, from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Another man, aged 61, from Hednesford, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin.

Both have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police have been proactively targeting serious and organised crime across Staffordshire as part of Operation Target.

It aims to disrupt and pursue criminals who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.