Mother-of-two punched and kicked woman 'for looking at her' at Walsall pub

The victim suffered damage to two teeth, a bloodied nose and a black eye when she was punched in the face then kicked after a row with Sirvieena Ali Jan Phillips turned violent.

The pair exchanged words in the toilets The Registry, in Leicester Street, before Phillips launched at the victim, punching her four times in the face before grabbing her hair, resulting in the victim falling to the floor where she was kicked in the face.

Unemployed Phillips, of Stoney Lane, Little Bloxwich, apologised to the court for her bad behaviour during the incident on September 19, 2022 which she blamed on boozing. She pleaded guilty to an offence of assault at a previous hearing.

Prosecutor Marcus Kraehling-Smith said: "The victim went to the toilets with a friend and were followed by the defendant and two of her friends. There was a verbal altercation. The victim says the defendant swore and asked 'What are you looking at?'