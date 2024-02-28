Four deny failing to give police details before opposing protests

The quartet are accused of not giving their details to police after being suspected of running through traffic on the A442 near Telford Central Railway Station.

The alleged offences happened shortly before activist Tommy Robinson and his supporters held a demonstration in the town. That protest and a counter demo took place on January 27 this year.

Williams Simmonds, 24, of Eggington Road, Stourbridge; Erin Dawson, 24, of Albert Road, Manchester; Neve MacLaughlin, 29, of no fixed abode, and Milo Spearman, 23, of Hubert Road, Birmingham, appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court.