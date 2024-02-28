Teenager murder suspects in 'no comment' replies to police over Bailey Atkinson death, court told

Nine teenagers are standing trial for Bailey's murder in Walsall town centre on January 28 last year.

After five weeks of evidence at Nottingham Crown Court the prosecution case is drawing to a close.

Prosecution lawyer Will Hughes KC methodically listed more than 100 agreed facts in the case to the jury on Tuesday.

The swiftness of West Midlands Police's Homicide Unit's investigation into the murder was revealed with Mr Hughes detailing how detectives arrested their suspects within weeks of the 'horrific' attack on Bailey.