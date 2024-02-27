Teenager arrested following alleged assault of 15-year-old girl at school

West Midlands Police rushed to the scene of an incident at Wordsley School, Stourbridge, at around 2pm yesterday to reports of an incident involving two teenagers.

On arrival to the school, police say they discovered a 15-year-old girl who was treated for injuries sustained to her arms and head.

Police later arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm. He remains in custody for questioning.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a report that a girl had been assaulted in Wordsley just before 2pm yesterday.

"We arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm. He remains in custody for questioning. A 15-year-old girl was treated for injuries she sustained to her arms and head."

The school said the incident is being dealt with through the schools 'behaviour policy' and that a full investigation is to take place.

Ashley Weatherhogg, headteacher at Wordsley School, said: "An incident took place in school yesterday afternoon, which is being dealt with through the school's behaviour policy.

"The school is now following the normal procedures and carrying out a full investigation."