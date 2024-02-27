Smethwick woman among four arrested after protest near Lichfield

The protest took place at a site in Shenstone on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police said it actively sent officers to the scene to ensure the safety of employees, residents and protestors.

Four people have since been arrested on suspicion of using violence and intimidation to compel activity or abstention from lawful activity.

They include a 20-year-old woman of no fixed address, a 23-year-old woman from Smethwick, a 33-year-old woman from Uttoxeter and a 27-year-old woman from Burntwood.

All four remain in custody whilst police continue with their enquiries.