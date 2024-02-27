Injured man unwilling to be treated urinated in ambulance after 'being attacked with bottle'

Police and paramedics were called to Church View Tavern in Halesowen on December 21 last year to find 52-year-old Barry Mitchell.

Officers tried encouraging him to allow medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service to treat him for his injuries, but he said he wanted to go home and use the toilet, Dudley Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Prosecutor Lauren Allman said Mitchell then got in the ambulance but deliberately "urinated on the floor".