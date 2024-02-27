Man injured by BB gun fired out of car in Stourbridge
Police are investigating after a man was injured by a BB gun in a drive-by shooting on a Stourbridge street.
Published
The incident took place on Worcester Street shortly after 7pm on Saturday.
A man was hurt after shots were fired by a BB gun from a person in a passing car.
West Midlands Police is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force via Live Chat on its website quoting log 3800 of February 24.