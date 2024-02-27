Express & Star
Man injured by BB gun fired out of car in Stourbridge

Police are investigating after a man was injured by a BB gun in a drive-by shooting on a Stourbridge street.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
The incident took place on Worcester Street, Stourbridge. Photo: Google

The incident took place on Worcester Street shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

A man was hurt after shots were fired by a BB gun from a person in a passing car.

West Midlands Police is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force via Live Chat on its website quoting log 3800 of February 24.

