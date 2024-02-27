Man arrested and 'several' firearms seized after police raid Birmingham and Sandwell addresses

Officers carried out three warrants at addresses in Stechford, Winson Green and West Bromwich on Tuesday morning.

In Stechford, police recovered a machine gun, a revolver, three blank-firing guns and a fourth blank-firing gun which was in the process of being converted to fire live ammunition.

Equipment used to convert weapons to fire live ammunition and a "large amount" of cash and drugs were also seized.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and remains in police custody.

Police say some of the weapons found are believed to be capable of firing live ammunition, while others are undergoing testing.

Detective Chief Inspector Ryan Chambers, of the West Midlands Police Major Crime Proactive Team, said: "Today's warrants have resulted in several dangerous weapons being taken off the streets where they could have been used to kill or seriously hurt people.

“The activity falls under Operation Target, which is our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime in the West Midlands.

“We’re continuing to take drugs, guns and serious criminals off the streets and to keep the public safe which is always at the heart of everything we do.”