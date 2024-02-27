Jailed: Man who 'swung head' at police officer had been 'grunting like feral animal'

Aaron Oakley was sent to prison on Monday after previously admitting assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

Dudley Magistrates Court heard how the 44-year-old had pushed another man after getting into an argument in Dudley High Street on December 15 last year, and following them to the Duncan Edwards statue.

Police then intervened after hearing shouting.

Lauren Allman, prosecuting, read a statement from one of the officers who said Oakley was "showing pre-fight indicators" which included "grunting like a feral animal".

She said Oakley shouted, causing some spit of his to land on an officer.