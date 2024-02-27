Express & Star
Dealer caught with cash and cocaine blocks in cars is ordered to pay back more than £270,000

A drug dealer who was stopped in Halesowen with more than £150,000 in a car and £90,000 worth of cocaine in another one has been ordered to pay back more than £270,000 in cash.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Tanvir Khaliq. Photo: West Midlands Police

Tanvir Khaliq is serving five years in prison after admitting intent to supply cocaine, money laundering and possession of cannabis in May 2022.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday heard Khaliq benefited from his crimes by a total of £508,016.81.

The cash that was recovered by police after Khaliq was stopped in Halesowen in 2022

Khaliq was stopped by officers as he drove a black Vauxhall Corsa, in Long Lane, Halesowen, on July 5, 2021.

