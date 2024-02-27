Bailey Atkinson's murderers tried and failed to dispose of mobile phones after killing, court told

However, a West Midlands Police Homicide Unit investigation recovered discarded mobile phones in heathland and methodically linked numbers and handsets to the defendants.

Two phones were wrapped in tin foil, placed in a plastic box, and thrown in a park inside a carrier bag but were found by an officer searching parkland in Bentley Haye, Willenhall.

Prosecutor Will Hughes KC told the jury at Nottingham Crown Court, where nine teenagers are charged with 23-year-old Bailey's murder on January 28, last year, about the effort made to hide the phones from officers.