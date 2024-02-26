Mohammed Alam was seen and heard on a doorbell camera accelerating hard after turning into a quiet residential street. It was followed by the sounds of heavy braking and the terrified victims’ screams.

A mother was taking two of her children, aged three and 18 months for a walk in a pram when they were all hit by the white BMW which had been doing 52 to 56mph in a 20mph limit zone.

She read out an impact statement in court in which she said: “I believed my two children were dead and had been killed by that driver. It was hard to register that they have survived after I saw what happened.”

Addressing Alam, she said: “You need to understand that you nearly stole everything from me. You nearly killed my babies. I would never have seen them grow into boys and young men.”