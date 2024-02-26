Woman, 31, arrested on suspicion of burglary after early morning break-in at pub

Staffordshire Police officers were called to The Jubilee Inn, on Pye Green Road, Cannock, just after 7.45am on Monday.

Later the same day, a 31-year-old woman from Cannock was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

Staffordshire Police is still keen to speak to anyone with information relating to the incident, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We went to The Jubilee Inn, on Pye Green Road, just after 7.45am today, following reports of a break-in.

"A 31-year-old woman, from the Cannock area, was later arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage. She remains in custody while our inquiries continue."